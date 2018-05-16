15:07
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Term of registration of foreigners extended

The term of registration of foreign citizens or stateless persons has been extended in 11 cities of Russia during the World Cup. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Foreigners must register at the place of stay within three days, not 24 hours, as it was previously stated. At the same time, if a foreign citizen or a stateless person arrives in a hotel, a sanatorium, a children’s health camp, a medical organization that provides medical assistance, or a social service organization that provides social services in a fixed form, the notification is sent by the host country to the competent authorities of Russia within one day after the day of arrival.

Registration will be carried out in the territorial offices of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, as well as in multifunctional migration centers.

Security measures will be strengthened in the cities participating in the FIFA World Cup in Russia. Travelers to the Russian Federation are advised to strictly observe the rules of stay in Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Kaliningrad, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, St. Petersburg, Saransk and Sochi from May 25 to July 25. The entry of passenger and tourist buses will be limited in the same cities.
