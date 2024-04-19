Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia after completing combat mission

Tu-22M3 long-range bomber crashed today in Stavropol Kari of Russia after completing a combat mission while returning to its home airfield. Interfax reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense.

«The pilots ejected. Three crew members were evacuated by the search and rescue team. The search for one pilot is currently underway,» the statement says.

«There was no ammunition on board. The plane crashed in a deserted area. There is no destruction on the ground. According to preliminary data, the cause of the crash is a technical malfunction,» the ministry added.