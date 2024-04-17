11:52
Almost 400 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia delivered to Kyrgyzstan

Almost 400 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia were delivered to Kyrgyzstan. The Russian Embassy in Bishkek reported.

According to it, the humanitarian aid includes 337.5 tons of enriched wheat flour and 60.7 tons of vegetable oil. The next batch of 398 tons of food has already been delivered to the city of Osh.

«The next batch of food was provided free of charge by the Russian Federation to the population of the south of the country through the UN World Food Program (WFP). About 398.2 tons of food were delivered to the WFP warehouse in Osh,» the statement says.

It is noted that this contribution will provide support to vulnerable families through projects that will help restore public infrastructure, mitigate the effects of climate change and provide hot meals in schools of Kyrgyzstan.

Food aid will be distributed among the population of the republic, the Embassy noted, to improve their food security as a reward for participation in projects supported by WFP in the southern regions of the country.

«Projects include rehabilitation of irrigation networks and drinking water supply systems, tree planting and strengthening of river banks to reduce risks, construction of rural bridges and drainage systems, capacity-building training for livelihood development and advanced agricultural practices,» the Embassy said.
