Floods in Russia: Russian Emergencies Minister thanks Kyrgyzstan’s rescuers

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation, Alexander Kurenkov, thanked the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian aid delivered to flood-affected Orsk in Orenburg Oblast. The ministry reported.

«The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations personally thanked the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan for the humanitarian aid delivered. In Orsk, Alexander Kurenkov met the convoy from the Kyrgyz Republic,» the statement says.

Ten heavy-duty trucks delivered more than 170 tons of emergency supplies and tools for flood relief efforts. In total, on behalf of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, 360 tons of humanitarian aid were delivered to the population of Orenburg Oblast.

The most powerful flood in the history of the region lasted for more than a week in Orenburg Oblast. The water in Orsk is already receding. Several wells for water supply have been restored in the city, and 6,000 houses have been connected to gas. It is also planned to clean and disinfect the area. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, the peak of the flood in Orsk and Orenburg has already been passed.
