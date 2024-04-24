Leningrad Oblast intends to develop joint projects with Chui region

Leningrad Oblast of Russia intends to develop joint projects with Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The parties will sign an agreement on cooperation in the fields of industry, education and culture. Governor Alexander Drozdenko announced on his Telegram channel.

The head of the Leningrad Oblast arrived in Bishkek, where he plans to hold several meetings and also attend the signing of an agreement between two universities from two regions.

«We are preparing to sign an agreement on establishing friendly relations between Tosnensky district of Leningrad Oblast and Alamedinsky district of Chui region,» he posted.

According to him, the Russian region intends to develop industrial and cultural cooperation, as well as strengthen exchange programs and support for compatriots.