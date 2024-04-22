Flooding in Russia: Kyrgyzstan sends humanitarian aid

Kyrgyzstan sent humanitarian aid to the flood-affected Orenburg Oblast of Russia. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to its data, the ministry will deliver 350 tons of cargo by order of President Sadyr Japarov. The humanitarian aid includes food, clothing, household items that are the most necessary for the residents of the region, where the emergency situation was registered.

The convoy with humanitarian aid has already left for Kazakhstan.