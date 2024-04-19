11:32
Saratov entrepreneurs intend to send test batches of products to Kyrgyzstan

Saratov entrepreneurs hold negotiations with partners in Bishkek as part of a business mission. The press service of the regional Ministry of Economy reported.

According to its data, entry of Saratov products into the local market, where the enterprises of this oblast of Russia will soon send test batches of goods, is expected in the future.

These are products of various branches of national economy. In particular, trade structures will receive test batches of flour and vegetable oil from Saratov companies.

It is also noted that the trade turnover of the province with Kyrgyzstan increased at the end of last year.

Earlier, entrepreneurs of the Kyrgyz Republic visited Saratov Oblast of Russia.
