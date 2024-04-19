15:16
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

Russian MFA proposes allowing confirmation of State Services account from abroad

The Foreign Affairs Ministry proposed to allow Russians staying in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to confirm their State Services accounts. This is stated in the published draft decree of the government, RBK reports.

According to it, without this, Russian citizens cannot fully use the portal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed to conduct an experiment on obtaining by Russians, who are staying outside the country, qualified certificates of verification keys of electronic signatures. This, in particular, will allow them to confirm their State Services account online.

The experiment is proposed to be conducted from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025 on the territory of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It is assumed that the experiment, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will involve Russian representative offices in these countries, Rossotrudnichestvo and its branches in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, certifying «Analytical Center», as well as interested Russian citizens — these foreign institutions will be engaged in the registration of electronic signatures.

In addition to State Services, «keys» are needed for «remote conclusion of civil law contracts, implementation of labor relations and educational needs,» the documents say.

By October 1, 2025, the participants of the experiment will have to submit to the government a report on its preliminary results with an assessment of the feasibility of its continuation and distribution in other countries.
link: https://24.kg/english/292046/
views: 128
Print
Related
MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from traveling to Middle East region
Tu-22M3 bomber crashes in Russia after completing combat mission
International bus service to Kyrgyzstan resumed in Omsk
Saratov entrepreneurs intend to send test batches of products to Kyrgyzstan
Russian delegation donates office equipment to educational institutions in Talas
Prosecutor General: 94 Kyrgyzstanis refused extradition from Russian prisons
Almost 400 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Search at diplomat's house in Russia: MFA of Kyrgyzstan makes statement
Cessation of Mir cards servicing: Counter-sanctions possible as extreme measures
Russia to allocate 2.1 billion rubles for reclamation of tailing dumps
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
15:12
Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy Public Service Center of new format opened in Balykchy
14:27
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes place
14:19
MFA recommends Kyrgyzstanis to refrain from traveling to Middle East region
14:12
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of large investment companies in USA
14:01
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at Sambo Grand Prix in Kemerovo