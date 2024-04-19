Russian MFA proposes allowing confirmation of State Services account from abroad

The Foreign Affairs Ministry proposed to allow Russians staying in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan to confirm their State Services accounts. This is stated in the published draft decree of the government, RBK reports.

According to it, without this, Russian citizens cannot fully use the portal.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs proposed to conduct an experiment on obtaining by Russians, who are staying outside the country, qualified certificates of verification keys of electronic signatures. This, in particular, will allow them to confirm their State Services account online.

The experiment is proposed to be conducted from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2025 on the territory of Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. It is assumed that the experiment, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will involve Russian representative offices in these countries, Rossotrudnichestvo and its branches in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, certifying «Analytical Center», as well as interested Russian citizens — these foreign institutions will be engaged in the registration of electronic signatures.

In addition to State Services, «keys» are needed for «remote conclusion of civil law contracts, implementation of labor relations and educational needs,» the documents say.

By October 1, 2025, the participants of the experiment will have to submit to the government a report on its preliminary results with an assessment of the feasibility of its continuation and distribution in other countries.