13:25
USD 89.01
EUR 95.05
RUB 0.94
English

International bus service to Kyrgyzstan resumed in Omsk

International bus service to Kyrgyzstan is resumed in Omsk. Omskoblavtotrans reported.

It is noted that passengers will be able to get to Bishkek for 37 hours.

International bus service will be resumed at the end of April. The nearest bus trips are scheduled for April 29 and May 14.

It is known that the buses will depart from the building of Omsk bus station. The cost of one ticket is 6,000 rubles. International transport will leave the parking lot at 8 p.m. Estimated travel time is about 37 hours.
link: https://24.kg/english/292029/
views: 127
Print
Related
Saratov entrepreneurs intend to send test batches of products to Kyrgyzstan
Russian delegation donates office equipment to educational institutions in Talas
Prosecutor General: 94 Kyrgyzstanis refused extradition from Russian prisons
Almost 400 tons of humanitarian aid from Russia delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Cessation of Mir cards servicing: Counter-sanctions possible as extreme measures
Russia to allocate 2.1 billion rubles for reclamation of tailing dumps
Kyrgyzstan and Armenia lead in growth of footwear exports to Russia
Russian authorities propose to oblige EAEU migrants to register biometric data
Terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall: FSB shows video of accused interrogation
Address of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in St. Petersburg changed
Popular
Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan Migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh expelled from Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
19 April, Friday
13:03
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint...
12:39
Asian Development Bank ready to finance construction of Kambarata HPP 1
12:28
Man suspected of lewd acts with child in Kara-Kul
12:22
Customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan plan to cooperate
12:18
International bus service to Kyrgyzstan resumed in Omsk