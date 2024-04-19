International bus service to Kyrgyzstan resumed in Omsk

International bus service to Kyrgyzstan is resumed in Omsk. Omskoblavtotrans reported.

It is noted that passengers will be able to get to Bishkek for 37 hours.

International bus service will be resumed at the end of April. The nearest bus trips are scheduled for April 29 and May 14.

It is known that the buses will depart from the building of Omsk bus station. The cost of one ticket is 6,000 rubles. International transport will leave the parking lot at 8 p.m. Estimated travel time is about 37 hours.