Tajikistan’s citizens try to smuggle 24 tons of fuel from Kyrgyzstan

Border guards detained a smuggled cargo — 24 tons of petroleum products in Lyaylak district of Batken region. Public Relations and Media Department of the State Border Service reported.

Two citizens of Tajikistan tried to transport fuel by trucks from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan outside the border checkpoint. They were detained 250 meters from the border.

The detainees were fined, and the smuggled cargo was transferred to the employees of the territorial subdivision of the State Service for Economic Crimes Control.
