Employees of Batken veterinary control department destroy 30,000 eggs

Smuggling was prevented in Batken region. The press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, on April 12, a Mercedes-Benz pickup truck with 30,000 eggs was detained on the territory of Kadamdzhai district of Ankur-Sai village.

The veterinary control revealed that the driver did not have the appropriate accompanying documents for the eggs and the product has no labeling. Due to the violation of the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Veterinary» and the rules of the Eurasian Economic Union, the cargo was destroyed.