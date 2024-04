An attempt to illegally import jewelry was prevented. The press service of the Customs Service reported.

According to it, officers of Manas customs office detained a citizen of Kyrgyzstan during customs control of passengers arriving on the route Istanbul — Bishkek on the fact of concealment of goods. She tried to smuggle gold jewelry (chains, bracelets) under her clothes in the amount of 24 pieces weighing 373.10 grams. The average market value of the detained jewelry is 1,905,019 soms.

The fact was registered. The collected materials were sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office.