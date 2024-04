A cargo with smuggled walnuts was detained in Batken. The press service of the State Customs Service reported.

According to it, Mercedes-Benz 814, driven by a citizen of Uzbekistan, was checked in Kadamdzhai.

At least 6,745 kilograms of peeled and unpeeled walnuts were found in the cargo compartment.

The driver did not have shipping documents for the cargo, including customs ones. The cost of the goods amounted to 1,577,500 soms.

The fact was registered. Materials were transferred to the prosecutor’s office of Batken region. By the decision of the regional court the vehicle with the goods was confiscated to the state income.