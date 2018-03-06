Sooronbai Jeenbekov about strategic partners of Kyrgyzstan and cooperation

The President of Kyrgyzstan, who took office on November 24, 2017, today for the first time met with the heads of the leading media and foreign journalists accredited by the Foreign Affairs Ministry of the Kyrgyz Republic. Sooronbai Jeenbekov held a meeting in the questions and answers format.

«We will create a new format for our international cooperation,» the president said, commenting on his vision of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy.

A close neighbor is better than a distant relative.

Recalling this proverb, the head of state noted that he was for activating the relations in the political, economic and cultural spheres between the countries nearest to Kyrgyzstan.

«We must cooperate with our neighbors. We will also intensify our work with other countries. We will also improve relations with Turkey, Japan, the United States,» the president said.

The Russian Federation is our strategic partner. This is our ally. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted the role of the Eurasian Economic Union for Kyrgyzstan. In his opinion, significant changes are already being felt. He believes that EEU is primarily beneficial for agricultural producers and entrepreneurs. It is necessary to organize work in the countryside, to create conditions for farmers and peasants to work at home, on the land, and not go to Bishkek or abroad in search of earnings.