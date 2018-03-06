15:10
Multi-storey building constructed in center of Bishkek without permission

A multi-storey building is being constructed in Bishkek without permission. The State Inspectorate for Environmental and Technical Safety reported.

The building is located on Toktogul Street, 172. The work is carried out with violations, there are no permits, safety rules are not observed.

The State Ecological Inspectorate repeatedly requested documents, made warnings, but the developer ignores them.

According to the press service of the agency, the company «Esdemly Coltrakshn» conducts construction. There is no such company in the database of the Ministry of Justice. There is only Erdemli Construction. It is engaged in the construction of residential and non-residential premises. It is headed by Ozdemir Mustafa.
