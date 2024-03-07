Territory of Bishkek officially increased

Bishkek has officially become larger. At the last session of the City Council, deputies approved the annexation of territories determined by presidential decree to the city. The City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Thus, the area of the capital increased to 38,600 hectares from 12,900.

The territory of the city now includes Orok and Novopavlovka aiyl aimaks of Sokuluk district; aiyl aimak Kok-Zhar of Alamedin district, Orto-Sai village of Tash-Deben aiyl aimak of Alamedin district, Anar-Bak residential area and contours No. 544, 545, 552 of Kara-Zhygach aiyl aimak of Alamedin district; aiyl aimaks Mayevka, Prigorodny of Alamedin district, residential area Altyn-Kazyk of Ak-Deben aiyl aimak of Alamedin district, contour No. 177 of Ak-Zhol village of At-Bashi aiyil aimak of Sokuluk district; aiyl aimaks Alamedin, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, Lebedinovka of Alamedin district, Mykan village and residential areas Ak-Zhar, Nurkozho-Ata, Adilet of Leninsky aiyl aimak of Alamedin district.

Administrative and territorial reform began in pilot mode in six regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh cities. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple, while the number of administrative districts will remain the same. Mayor of the city will himself approve the budget and tariffs.