11:48
USD 89.43
EUR 97.24
RUB 0.99
English

Territory of Bishkek officially increased

Bishkek has officially become larger. At the last session of the City Council, deputies approved the annexation of territories determined by presidential decree to the city. The City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Thus, the area of the capital increased to 38,600 hectares from 12,900.

The territory of the city now includes Orok and Novopavlovka aiyl aimaks of Sokuluk district; aiyl aimak Kok-Zhar of Alamedin district, Orto-Sai village of Tash-Deben aiyl aimak of Alamedin district, Anar-Bak residential area and contours No. 544, 545, 552 of Kara-Zhygach aiyl aimak of Alamedin district; aiyl aimaks Mayevka, Prigorodny of Alamedin district, residential area Altyn-Kazyk of Ak-Deben aiyl aimak of Alamedin district, contour No. 177 of Ak-Zhol village of At-Bashi aiyil aimak of Sokuluk district; aiyl aimaks Alamedin, Nizhnyaya Ala-Archa, Lebedinovka of Alamedin district, Mykan village and residential areas Ak-Zhar, Nurkozho-Ata, Adilet of Leninsky aiyl aimak of Alamedin district.

Administrative and territorial reform began in pilot mode in six regions of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek and Osh cities. As a result, aiyl aimaks and cities will be enlarged, and the territory of the capital will almost triple, while the number of administrative districts will remain the same. Mayor of the city will himself approve the budget and tariffs.
link: https://24.kg/english/288474/
views: 177
Print
Related
Mayor of Bishkek to approve budget and tariffs himself
Territorial reform: Number of districts in Bishkek not to increase
Territorial reform: Number of local councils to be almost halved
Territory of Bishkek to increase almost three times
Sadyr Japarov announces new administrative-territorial reform
Pishpek - Frunze – Bishkek: History of capital in photographs
Pension system reform discussed in Kyrgyzstan
Batyraliev: It is impossible to reorganize healthcare during pandemic
Smog in Bishkek: Current HPP emissions to be compared with previous rates
Territory of Bishkek may increase by 14,800 hectares
Popular
Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again Freedom House ranks Kyrgyzstan as not free country again
Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions Foreign agents law: Donors are urged to take concrete actions
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to create demo version of digital som
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
7 March, Thursday
11:27
Women's Wushu team from Kyrgyzstan wins medals at tournament in Moscow Women's Wushu team from Kyrgyzstan wins medals at tourn...
11:17
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan determines size of sadaqa al-fitr for 2024
10:59
German company ready to build solar power plants in Kyrgyzstan
10:53
Blackout schedules to be posted on social media
10:42
AFC Cup: Players of Abdysh-Ata FC defeat Taichung Futuro
6 March, Wednesday
17:51
Poacher with songbirds detained in Botanical Garden
17:38
Germany donates equipment and rescue gear to Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
17:23
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev