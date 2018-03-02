01:02
Firearms trafficking in USA. Chingiz Sydykov summoned to SCNS

The eldest son of the editor-in-chief of the newspaper ResPublica, Chingiz Sydykov, was summoned for interrogation to the investigator of the State National Security Committee. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency. The interrogation will take place today, on March 2.

Chingiz Sydykov should answer questions of special services of Kyrgyzstan in connection with the charging of his younger brother Tengiz with smuggling firearms to Chechnya.

28-year-old Tengiz Sydykov and 27-year-old Eldar Rezvanov were detained on charges of international firearms trafficking, smuggling and other offenses.

A criminal complaint says the residents of Alexandria, Virginia, purchased more than 100 disassembled firearms and tried to ship them to Chechnya without a license, using false shipping inventories and disguising the parts as kitchen utensils and car seat covers.

Postal employees told investigators the pair made parcel shipments nearly daily.

Tengiz Sydykov, suspected of smuggling weapons to Russia, was released until the end of the investigation. The decision was taken today by the court of the city of Alexandria (Virginia).

Citizen of Kazakhstan Eldar Rezvanov, detained together with Tengiz Sydykov, remained under arrest.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported that Tengiz Sydykov was released under house arrest.
