Smuggling for almost million soms from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan prevented

An attempt to smuggle contraband from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan was prevented in Jalal-Abad region. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, two unknown persons on an inflatable boat were heading across Naryn river from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan near Shalpai village in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region.

«Having followed them, the border guards detected their accomplices — two more Kyrgyzstanis who were waiting for the state border violators in the yard of one of the houses,» the statement says.

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in a Hyundai Porter tried to smuggle 49 TV sets and three inflatable boats. They planned to take the cargo from Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan.

According to preliminary data, the total value of the smuggled cargo amounted to about 900,000 soms.

The detainees and the smuggled cargo were handed over to the competent authorities for further investigation.
