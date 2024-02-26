12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region

Arsenal raid was conducted in Osh region. The press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to its data, the police checked the conditions of storage of service weapons in institutions and organizations, conditions of storage and expiration dates of permits for firearms.

«At least 47 citizens were fined for a total of 126,000 soms for violation of conditions of storage and re-registration of firearms. 12 firearms and 234 units of ammunition were seized. Three barrels were confiscated because they became unusable, and two — due to the death of the owners,» the statement says.

The investigation continues. Expert examinations have been commissioned.