19:11
USD 89.43
EUR 97.22
RUB 0.97
English

12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region

Arsenal raid was conducted in Osh region. The press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs reported.

According to its data, the police checked the conditions of storage of service weapons in institutions and organizations, conditions of storage and expiration dates of permits for firearms.

«At least 47 citizens were fined for a total of 126,000 soms for violation of conditions of storage and re-registration of firearms. 12 firearms and 234 units of ammunition were seized. Three barrels were confiscated because they became unusable, and two — due to the death of the owners,» the statement says.

The investigation continues. Expert examinations have been commissioned.
link: https://24.kg/english/287642/
views: 152
Print
Related
Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region
Weapons cache belonging to Kamchi Kolbaev's organized crime group discovered
Ammunition confiscated from local resident in Issyk-Kul region
Firearms and ammunition found in Bulan-Sogotu village
Police detain previously convicted man with weapons and drugs
Ammunition confiscated from resident of Osh city
Local police officer of Manas village detained when trying to sell weapons
Cache of weapons and ammunition found on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Special services discover cache of weapons and ammunition in Osh region
Cache of firearms and ammunition found in Tokmak
Popular
Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading Law on foreign agents adopted in second reading
Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad Members of terrorist organization detained in Jalal-Abad
Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia Kyrgyzstan plans to export 18 tons of coarse wool to Mongolia
Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region Chinese company to build power plants in Naryn region
26 February, Monday
17:50
12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh region 12 firearms and 234 ammunition units seized in Osh regi...
17:05
Sixth-grader found dead at home in Issyk-Kul region
16:49
Kyrgyzstanis to have 12 days off in March
16:36
Russian Mir payment system sanctioned. What Kyrgyz migrants are to do
16:03
Zamirbek Bazarbekov: Courts in Kyrgyzstan have not achieved independence