The fact of smuggling of lemons was revealed in Batken region. Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

According to it, a Daewoo Labo vehicle was stopped as part of Leader measures aimed at maintaining public order and preventing violations in Dobo village, Batken region.

It turned out that a resident of Zhany-Zher village, Batken district, 34, tried to transport lemons without permits. He was detained.

The fact was registered. Investigation is currently underway.