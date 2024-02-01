Smuggled goods worth 300,000 soms detained at Kyrgyz-Tajik border

Smuggled goods were detained on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the department, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter was stopped in Baizak-Sai area of Leilek district, in which 18 bags of rice with a total weight of 900 kilograms were found. Two citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic tried to smuggle the cargo from Tajikistan to Kyrgyzstan. They did not have documents for the rice.

The total value of the detained cargo is more than 300,000 soms.

On the same day, border guards detained a resident of Zhashtyk village on Muras — Dostuk road in Leilek district. He tried to smuggle more than 100 boxes of energy drinks from Kyrgyzstan to Tajikistan. Each box contained 24 cans. The citizen did not have accompanying documents.

The detained citizens and smuggled goods were handed over to the competent authorities for further investigation.