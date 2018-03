The Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic has set up a commission to investigate the emergency landing of an airplane that was heading for Batken from Bishkek. The press service of Manas International Airport OJSC reported.

The plane RJ-85 of Tez Jet airline took off from Manas airport at 2.22 pm.

The pilots requested an emergency landing because of the failure of the left engine.

The plane landed safely at 2.52 pm, none of 96 passengers was injured.