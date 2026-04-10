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Manas Airport to launch world-class concierge service

A new concierge service will be launched at Manas International Airport, allowing passengers to pass all stages of their journey — from arrival to boarding — with personalized assistance and expedited procedures.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC has signed an agreement with Premium Pass KG LLC to introduce world-class concierge services at the airport.

According to the company’s press service, the partnership is not merely a formality but a practical step toward improving passenger comfort and convenience. Both residents and visitors will be able to benefit from personalized assistance throughout all stages of their airport experience — from arrival to boarding.

The services will include assistance with check-in, expedited formalities, and an individual approach to each passenger.

The founder of Premium Pass KG is Kim Eunsoo, while the company’s interests in Kyrgyzstan are represented by director Eliza Askarbekova. On behalf of Kyrgyzstan Airports JSC, the agreement was signed by Aman Mamaev, Director of Commerce.

As the parties to the agreement noted, the main goal is to make service at Manas Airport truly convenient and modern, meeting the expectations of both local and international passengers. This is especially important given the growing flow of tourists and business travelers.

As a result, passengers will be able to spend less time on formalities, and Manas Airport will become even more attractive and competitive internationally.
link: https://24.kg/english/369906/
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