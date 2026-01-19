11:44
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog

Four flights were canceled at Manas International Airport due to fog, with runway visibility ranging from 400 to 800 meters, the airport’s press service reported.

According to the statement, takeoffs and landings are proceeding as usual. However, two Turkish carriers—Pegasus Airlines and Turkish Airlines—canceled their flights. Domestic airline Tez Jet also canceled two flights to the city of Manas without specifying the reasons.

Recall, a new Category II airfield lighting system has recently been installed at the airport.

Work is ongoing to install Category III equipment, but the final decision to land in adverse weather conditions always rests with the aircraft crew.
