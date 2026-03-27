New access road to be built to Manas International Airport

A new access road to Manas International Airport is planned to be built. This road will provide convenient and organized access to the airport terminal and will enable the implementation of an automated toll payment system.

The project was discussed during a working meeting between Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Kyrgyzstan Airports JSC, and Aibek Dzhunushaliev, Mayor of Bishkek. The parties reviewed the project’s preparation and implementation, as well as the development of transport infrastructure in the airport area.

According to the project plan, the road will be approximately 1.6 kilometers long. The new route will run parallel to the existing Bishkek — Manas Airport road.

According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, a roundabout will be constructed at the turn toward the village of Mramornoye to facilitate access to the new road. The entrance section will start with two lanes, then widen to eight lanes in the area where automatic toll barriers are located, before narrowing again to two lanes and continuing to the multi-level parking building.

The exit road will start from the parking complex. It is also designed as a two-lane road, widening to six lanes before the payment zone, after which traffic flows will be directed toward the city via a roundabout.

Landscaping is planned between the entrance and exit roads. The project aims to create modern transportation infrastructure, increase traffic capacity, reduce congestion, and implement an efficient toll system.

The existing road will be used solely for access to Manas-2 airport complex and to serve official delegations and government motorcades.