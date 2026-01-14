Three flights delayed at Manas airport due to fog

Three flights arriving from Sharm el-Sheikh, Istanbul, and Moscow were delayed at Bishkek’s Manas International Airport due to dense fog. Currently, visibility near the airport is 175 meters, while the minimum required is 800 meters.

According to the airport’s press service, the flight from Egypt was diverted to Tashkent.

A new Category 2 lighting system has already been installed at the airport. Work is ongoing to install Category 3 equipment, but the final decision on landing in adverse weather conditions always rests with the aircraft crew, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.