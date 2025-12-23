21:47
Flight cancellations and delays at Manas Airport to end in January 2026

Due to frequent fog, flights departing from Manas International Airport in recent days have often been delayed, diverted to other cities, or canceled. However, the situation is expected to change significantly in early 2026.

According to Altynbek Mambetov, Director of Infrastructure and Regional Development at Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the airport’s airfield lighting system will be upgraded from Category I to Category III in January.

«All necessary work is currently underway. A test launch and staff training are planned within a month. By the end of January, the system will be fully operational, allowing flights to be accepted in any weather conditions,» Alena Khomenko, head of the company’s press service, said.

She added that passengers waiting for delayed flights are provided with water and chargers, and a café is operating at the airport. If a flight is delayed for more than three hours, passengers are provided with hot meals.
