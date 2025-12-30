13:51
Modern runway lighting system being installed at Manas Airport

The installation of a modern Category III (CAT III) runway lighting system is underway at Manas International Airport, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

CAT III will enable aircraft to land and depart in heavy fog and low visibility conditions, reduce the risk of flight delays and cancellations, and improve the stability of air travel.

The installation of the lighting equipment is being carried out in accordance with international civil aviation standards. It is aimed at further modernizing Manas Airport’s infrastructure.

The company also noted that the final decision on landing in each specific case is made by the aircraft crew, taking into account the actual weather conditions and the aircraft’s operational capabilities.
