12:21
Flight delays at Manas International Airport due to fog

Flights at Manas International Airport were delayed due to adverse weather conditions, the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

According to the statement, three morning flights to Antalya, Kazan, and Sharm El-Sheikh have been delayed. Visibility has periodically dropped to 300 meters, making safe takeoff and landing impossible. As a result, further schedule changes are possible until 11 a.m. local time.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with airlines and follow updated information.

Severe fog-related disruptions at Manas airport began in late 2025.

A new Category II lighting system has been recently installed at the airport, and work is ongoing to implement Category III equipment. However, the final decision on landing in poor weather conditions always rests with the flight crew.
