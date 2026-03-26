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Capacity of Manas International Airport to be tripled

A large-scale renovation of the terminal complex at Manas International Airport is currently underway. As part of the project, the terminal area will be expanded by 20,000 square meters, which will significantly expand the infrastructure and improve its efficiency.

According to the press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, the renovated complex will meet modern standards of technology, comfort, and style, and the airport’s capacity will triple.

Concurrently, construction of a new indoor parking lot with 650 spaces is underway.

The parking lot will be connected to the terminal via a modern overpass, ensuring convenient and safe passenger movement in any season.

More information:

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link: https://24.kg/english/367597/
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