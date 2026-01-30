10:30
Pensioner from Ton district assembles his own plane

Kamchybek Chotoev, a 70-year-old resident of the village of Kadzhi-Sai in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, became a social media sensation after he assembled a flying machine with his own hands, fulfilling a long-held childhood dream.

Videos and photos of the homemade plane are rapidly spreading online.

According to local residents, Chotoev spent over a year collecting components ordered from abroad and assembling the plane at home with friends. The pensioner spent approximately $35,000, accumulated from his pension, the sale of livestock and agricultural produce, on the project.

The plane weighs approximately 250 kilograms empty and about 500 kilograms with fuel, is designed for three people, and is capable of reaching altitudes of up to 4,000 meters.

Kamchybek Chotoev now plans to undergo training in Bishkek to obtain a pilot’s certificate and official permission to fly.
