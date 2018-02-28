1,500 people stuck in queue on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border

About 1,500 people stuck in a queue at Dostuk checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border. Eyewitnesses reported 24.kg news agency.

According to them, border guards pass only pregnant women and women with small children, they can not cope with such an influx of people.

The State Border Service of Kyrgyzstan explained the day before that the increase in the number of people crossing the border is caused by the growth in trade, including cross-border one. The queues are recorded both from the Kyrgyz and from the Uzbek side.