Uzbekistan to raise electricity and gas tariffs from May 1

From May 1, Uzbekistan will raise electricity and gas prices for the first time since August 2019. Uzbek media report.

At the same time, social norms for the consumption of energy resources are introduced.

From May 1, their size will be:

Electricity — up to 200 kilowatt-hours per month;

Gas (from March to October, and in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm regions — from March to September) — up to 100 cubic meters;

Gas (during the heating season from November to February, and in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm regions — from October to February) — up to 500 cubic meters.

The social norm is the amount paid by the population at a preferential rate. Up to the established norm, electricity or gas is sold at a relatively low (preferential) price, and above it — at market prices.

Tariffs for energy resources are also increased from May 1. The tariff for liquefied gas for the population will increase from 1,120 to 1,600 sums per 1 kilogram (1 sum = 0.0070 soms).

From June 1, the price of gas supplied for automobile gas filling compressor stations will increase from 1,500 to 1,800 sums.

The tariffs are planned to be increased again from April 1, 2025.