Dentafill Plus negotiates opening of production in Kyrgyzstan

Employees of the trade mission of Kyrgyzstan in Uzbekistan visited the industrial company Dentafill Plus. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce reported.

The firm specializes in the production of pharmaceuticals: medicines, ointments, medical gloves, solutions for injections, infusion products and toothpastes. Based on the results of the visit and studying the quality of products, it was decided to consider the possibility of opening a production line in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«We are confident in the high potential of cooperation with partners from Uzbekistan and look forward to implementation of this initiative, which not only contributes to the development of pharmaceutical production, but also to the creation of new jobs in Kyrgyzstan,» the trade mission representatives noted.
