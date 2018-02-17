Deputy Asylbek uulu Damirbek detained in Kazakhstan during special operation

At least 29 people were detained during a special operation in three regions of Kazakhstan and Almaty, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

«On February 15-16 of this year, a large-scale simultaneous special operation in Almaty, Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan regions and in Almaty was conducted under the coordination of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan, the National Security Committee and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to suppress illegal activities in the near-customs sphere, as well as strengthening counteraction to organized criminal groups engaged in smuggling activities in border areas of the country,» the report said.

«There are officials of customs and law enforcement agencies, brokers, mediators, representatives of criminals, as well as two Kyrgyz citizens are among the detainees. Investigative and operational activities continue,» the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan said.

According to some reports, Kyrgyz MP Asylbek uulu Damirbek is among the detainees.