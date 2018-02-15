15:29
Alina Shaikova appointed head of State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan

Alina Shaikova was appointed the head of the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan. As 24.kg news agency was informed in the government, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov has already signed an order on her appointment.

The former head of the State Registration Service, Dastan Dogoev, previously wrote a letter of resignation at his own request. The head of government accepted his resignation.

Recall, Alina Shaikova in December 2017 was appointed the Director of the Public Procurement Department. Earlier, in 2015, she already headed the State Registration Service.
