Not a single drug control bill submitted to Parliament for discussion in 3 years

Over the past three years, not a single bill related to countering the spread of drugs has been submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Ulanbek Rysmendiyev, an expert of the Committee of the Parliament on the Rule of Law, Crime and Corruption Control, told at the round table «New drugs and changing the drug scene in Central Asia.»

«The legislative initiative should come from the executive bodies of the power — the government, the State Committee for National Security, the prosecutor’s office. That is, all those involved in the fight against drugs. The government submitted the latest bills concerning the drug situation to the Parliament in late 2014 — early 2015,» he said.