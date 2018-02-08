10:59
-8
USD 68.58
EUR 84.89
RUB 1.20
English

Not a single drug control bill submitted to Parliament for discussion in 3 years

Over the past three years, not a single bill related to countering the spread of drugs has been submitted to the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Ulanbek Rysmendiyev, an expert of the Committee of the Parliament on the Rule of Law, Crime and Corruption Control, told at the round table «New drugs and changing the drug scene in Central Asia.»

«The legislative initiative should come from the executive bodies of the power — the government, the State Committee for National Security, the prosecutor’s office. That is, all those involved in the fight against drugs. The government submitted the latest bills concerning the drug situation to the Parliament in late 2014 — early 2015,» he said.
link:
views: 98
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan not ready for new drugs
Deputy recalls Tolkunbek Abdygulov of his joke about legalization of marijuana
Special Forces officer placed in detention center for possession of drugs
Kyrgyzstan completely dependent on import of drugs
Big consignment of drugs seized in Issyk-Kul oblast
Kyrgyzstani faces up to 15 years in prison in Russia
Drug trafficker from Kyrgyzstan sentenced to 11 years in prison in Russia
Almost 4 kg of heroin confiscated from Kyrgyzstani
More than ton of drugs seized in Sokuluk district
Medicines can be registered under national laws and EEU until end of 2020
Popular
Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov about Smart City, Aibek Kaliev and post of Prime Minister
Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever Swiss came to Kyrgyzstan to snowboard and stayed here forever
Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour Two earthquakes hit Kyrgyzstan within an hour
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan