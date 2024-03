A citizen was detained with drugs in Talas. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Information was received at the end of January that some man named Temike was engaged in the sale of narcotic drugs.

He turned out to be a resident of Talas region, 39.

The investigative service of the regional police department opened a criminal case.

Marijuana with a total weight of more than a kilogram and a shotgun without registration were found and seized in his house.