Foreign agents law: Parliament adopts document in third reading

Deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan at a plenary meeting adopted in the third reading the bill on «foreign representatives» (analogous to foreign agent law in Russian legislation), officially known as the draft law «On Amendments to the Law «On Non-Profit Organizations».

At least 66 deputies supported it, 5 voted against. These are Chingiz Aidarbekov, Dastan Bekeshev, Elvira Surabaldieva, Emil Toktoshev and Seidbek Atambaev. The bill has been sent to the president for signature.

The Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament at an extraordinary meeting, held behind closed doors, in the third reading adopted the bill on NGOs today, March 14.

As it was explained, such a haste is allegedly caused by the fact that deputies go on vacation from March 18 to April 1.

As it was reported earlier, in the joint letter a group of 15 organizations, including Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, appealed to four international finance institutions (IFIs) to express serious concerns about the «foreign representatives» bill.

In the letter the organizations urge IFIs to take concrete actions and jointly call on the Kyrgyz authorities to:

  • Immediately withdraw the draft law on «foreign representatives», as well as the draft law on mass media, making it clear that these initiatives are contrary to the principles and objectives of the development assistance programmes of IFIs in the country and that their adoption could result in the reconsideration of these programmes.
  • Take concrete and effective measures to ensure that space for civil society and independent media remains open in the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with the recommendations of international human rights bodies.
  • Agree to the creation of a platform that includes, among others, members of independent civil society, for promoting cooperation to solve socially impactful problems in the country.

As the letter says, if adopted, the law will pose a serious threat to the success of development activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Оn February 22, deputies adopted amendments to the Law on NGOs in the second reading, which will introduce the concept of a «foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in the Russian legislation). 64 parliament deputies supported it, 5 voted against.
link: https://24.kg/english/288998/
views: 114
