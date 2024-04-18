Drug courier with 13 kilograms of hashish detained in Batken

A stable channel for the supply and sale of drugs of Afghan origin in a particularly large amount was suppressed. The press service of the Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, Opel Zafira car, driven by a citizen, 44, was stopped on Bishkek — Isfana road at the entrance to Batken. Caches with 13 briquettes were found during inspection of the car. The total weight together with the packaging amounted to more than 13 kilograms.

According to a forensic chemical examination, the substance seized in the car was cannabis resin (hashish) of Afghan origin.

The man was detained and taken into custody.

Further measures are being taken to establish the involvement of the detainee in a transnational organized criminal drug gang.