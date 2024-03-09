14:45
President of Kyrgyzstan signs law on narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Law on Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their Analogues and Precursors. The press service of the head of state reported.

The document was adopted by the Parliament on January 24, 2024.

The law provides for:

  • Regulation of relations in the sphere of trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors, as well as living organisms containing them;
  • Establishing responsibility and a system of measures aimed against their illegal trafficking, determining the rights and obligations of legal entities and individuals in connection with the application of the law;
  • List of narcotic drugs subject to control in Kyrgyzstan;
  • Mandatory, prohibitory and restrictive measures in the field of drug trafficking;
  • Subjects of legal drug trafficking;
  • State quotas on the amount of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances intended for consumption for medical, veterinary, scientific and forensic purposes;
  • Licensing of activities and licensing control in the field of legal drug trafficking, as well as accounting and inventory in the field of drug trafficking;
  • Registers of licenses and permits, state register of subjects of legal drug trafficking;
  • Acceptable cases of drug use;
  • Control regime for legal drug trafficking and its types;
  • The right to transport narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues and precursors, as well as living organisms containing them, across the territory of Kyrgyzstan is granted without a license to authorized state bodies in the course of operational investigative, counterintelligence and criminal procedural activities;
  • Licensing of activities for the import, export and transit of narcotic drugs;
  • Exercising control over the circulation of narcotic drugs by authorized state bodies in the field of internal affairs, healthcare, veterinary medicine, national security, defense, state border protection, customs affairs, the penal system, emergency situations, as well as overseeing the accurate and uniform implementation of laws in the field circulation of narcotic drugs by the prosecutor’s office within the limits of their competence;
  • Measures to combat illicit drug trafficking.
