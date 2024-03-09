11:50
Man stored drugs in hen house in Jeti-Oguz district

A citizen was detained in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan, who was involved in illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

According to it, 47-year-old resident of Jeti-Oguz district hid drugs in a hen house. The fact was confirmed during the search — the police found a bag with a substance of dark brown color with a specific smell of wild cannabis.

A total of 22 pressed briquettes with hashish were seized. The total weight reached 1,433 grams.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 283 (illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues without the purpose of sale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The detainee was taken to a temporary detention center. The investigation continues.
