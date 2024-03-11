16:55
20-year-old man detained with psychotropic substances in Bishkek

Officers of the State Agency on Drug Control detained a suspect in the illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, the guy drew the attention of a police officer by his behavior during Priton-Babochka raid on Matyev Street in the capital.

«The detained, 20, voluntarily gave out the psychotropic substance, the total weight of which reached 1.5 grams. Further the guy showed the places of stashes. The total weight of the seized drugs amounted to 45.33 grams,» the statement says.

A criminal case was initiated. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention center of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital.

The investigation continues.
