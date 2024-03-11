18:59
Employees of Promzona nightclub in Bishkek suspected of drug sale

Searches and arrests took place at Promzona nightclub in Bishkek. The press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The police received information that some nightclub employees were involved in the illegal sale of drugs.

Test purchases were made in Promzona on March 9, 2024. A man, 31, was detained during an attempt to sell hashish; drugs in large quantities were found during a personal search. The man was placed in a temporary detention facility.

The club was searched. A large amount of mephedrone was found in the trunk of a Toyota Camry car belonging to a man, 24. The man was taken to the police station of Chui region. A legal assessment will be given to his actions and the actions of the management of Promzona nightclub based on the results of the investigation.

The police also received information that a man, together with a group of people, created a stable channel for drug trafficking in Chui region and Bishkek.

Employees of the State Service on Drug Control of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region identified one of them, 38. On March 8, they searched his house in Prigorodnoye village and found drugs. The suspect was detained and taken to a temporary detention center.

All relevant forensic examinations have been ordered and the investigation continues.
