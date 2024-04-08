Cases of distribution of synthetic drugs become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan

Cases of distribution of synthetic drugs have become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to it, the committee is actively working to eradicate drug manufacturers and distributors.

A modern synthetic drug is a dangerous trap for any person. Adolescents and young people under 25 years old are especially at risk. SCNS

Parents are advised to keep a closer eye on their children’s interests, conduct preventive conversations, and also learn more about the terrible consequences of taking synthetic drugs.

Citizens with drug addiction who need help are advised to contact the anonymous hotline 118.