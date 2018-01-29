16:41
Denis Petrashov wins 2 gold medals at International Swimming Championship

Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov won two gold medals at the International Euro Meet Swimming Championship. Official website of the tournament reports.

The competitions were held on January 26-28 in Luxembourg. At least 126 teams (819 athletes) from 26 countries participated in it. Three juniors and one girl represented Kyrgyzstan.

Petrashov became the champion at the distance of 100 and 200 meters breaststroke. At a distance of 50 meters breaststroke and in the absolute (among the top ten swimmers of the tournament, regardless of age), he took the third place. At a distance of 100 meters breaststroke, he set a new record for the Kyrgyz Republic.

In addition, Elizaveta Rogozhnikova won silver and bronze medals and updated four national records.
