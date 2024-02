Kyrgyzstani Denis Petrashov became a three-time champion of Asia, winning a gold medal in New Clark city (Philippines).

He swam the 50-meter breaststroke for 27.67 seconds and took the first place.

The Asian Aquatics Championship is taking place in the Philippines.

Denis Petrashov became the best at the Asian Swimming Championships for the third time. He previously won gold medals in 2017 and 2019.

The Kyrgyzstani will represent the country at the Olympic Games in Paris.