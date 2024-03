The first Curling Championship of Kyrgyzstan will start in Bishkek on March 30. The Curling Federation reported.

The competition will be held at Lokomotiv ice complex. Athletes in mixed pairs (double mix) will take part in the championship. They are divided into five teams.

As the Curling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic noted, the goal of sports competitions is to attract public attention to this sport, promoting its development and popularization among young people.