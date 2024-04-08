17:04
Bishkek to host Asian Wrestling Championships

The Asian Championships in Greco-Roman, freestyle and women’s wrestling will be held in Bishkek on April 11-16. The President of the Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic, Melis Turganbaev, announced at a press conference.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov is expected to attend the opening.

The Asian Championships were held in Bishkek in 2007 and 2018.

The Asian qualifying tournament for the Olympics will also be held in Bishkek on April 19-21.

Wrestlers Aiperi Medet kyzy, Aisulu Tynybekova, Akzhol Makhmudov and Zholaman Sharshenbekov, swimmer Denis Petrashov have already secured berths at the Olympic Games.
