Denis Petrashov won a gold medal at the tournament 2024 TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio (USA). The Aquatic Sports Federation reported on social media.

The Kyrgyzstani covered the 100-meter breaststroke distance in 59.83 seconds. He was the only athlete to cover the distance in less than 1 minute in the final.

Nic Fink, the reigning world champion from the United States, took second place (1 minute 0.03 seconds).